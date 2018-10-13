

Seven years later, the friends and family of a murdered mother of two still hope the public will shed light on a case that has, to date, seen no arrests.

Hundreds gathered in Spruce Grove Saturday for the annual Jolene Cote memorial event, held in tribute of the 36-year-old mother and teacher who was found dead in her home in 2011.

“For us to be reminded about how much support we have and how much love is still here for her, it’s almost like what keeps her alive for us,” said Trina Pfannmuller, Cote’s sister, at the walk on Saturday.

But the walk isn’t only in remembrance of Cote.

“One of our hopes is that somebody seeing this today might know something about what happened. We still believe somebody out there has information they could bring forward,” said Cote’s other sister, Rhonda Berg.

“We’re really hopeful that that one person one day might come forward with what they know.”

Cote was last seen alive at a Walmart on Stony Plain Road, where surveillance cameras recorded her leaving the shopping centre. Her body was found in her home the next morning by her husband.

Police ruled the death a homicide, but have made no arrests.

Spruce Grove RCMP’s Cst. Shelley Nasheim reminded the public that Cote’s death was a “targeted event—not a crime interrupted.”

“We’re still putting pieces together, so we’re hoping the public can assist and provide us with the missing pieces that will help us solve this investigation,” said Nasheim.

Saturday’s walk also raised nearly $3,000 for Homeless Link Alberta, a charity that Cote supported.

Anyone with information related to Cote’s case can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Timm Bruch