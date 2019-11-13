EDMONTON -- Police say several people were arrested after a firearm was discharged in northeast Edmonton Wednesday.

The firearm was discharged in the area of 118 Avenue and 50 Street, Edmonton police said.

Witnesses told police several people left the scene in a vehicle, and with help from the Edmonton Police Service Tactical Section, they were taken into custody.

A firearm was found in the vehicle, police said.

No one was injured and police are investigating.