EDMONTON -- A dog and several people were treated for injuries after a dog fight in southwest Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded around 4 p.m. to the area of 75 Avenue and 108 Street.

A witness told CTV News that two dogs exited a house and attacked a dog walking on the sidewalk.

The witness said she and both of the dogs owners were injured while trying to break up the fight.

One dog was bloodied on the sidewalk and two women were seen with bandages on their arms.

Blood spots were on the sidewalk and a resident was seen carrying bloody towels and a baseball bat away from the scene.

Two dogs from a nearby home were taken into custody by peace officers, the residents there declined to comment to CTV News Edmonton.

Peace officers on scene declined to provide any information and a call made to their communications representative was not immediately returned.

A Staff Sgt. with Edmonton Police Service called the incident a “fight” with people being treated for dog bites. He said officers were still investigating.