EDMONTON -- Thunderstorms hammering Edmonton and surrounding areas will continue into the early evening as they move northeast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for the city and surrounding regions on Thursday until about 6:30 p.m., with the main threats being downpours and large hail.

A Tornado WATCH was issued for the Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin regions. Storms moving into that area have the POTENTIAL to produce a tornado early this evening as storms move through the area.

Edmonton is not under that watch and the worst of the storms are moving through eastern parts of the Edmonton metro region at 5:45 p.m.

Numerous reports of hail have come in from around the city with most areas getting pea to dime-sized hail.

Meteorologist Josh Classen says the risk of severe storms will continue for southern and eastern parts of the area until about 7 p.m. Showers behind the storms may continue until about 9 p.m. Classen says western parts of the region will clear out earlier than eastern areas.