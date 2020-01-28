EDMONTON -- Police have issued a warning about a convicted violent and sexual offender who is being released in the Edmonton area. Police say they have reasonable grounds to believe he will reoffend while in the community.

Said Mohamad Abdulkadir, 26, is being released under a number of conditions:

Must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily

He shall not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages. He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, or any other intoxicating substances.

He shall not be in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal.He shall not attend at any liquor store.

He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e-cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers, or syringes.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his Supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

He must not be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his Supervisor.

He shall not have contact, direct or indirect with the victims of his offences, or the families of the victims of his offences, in which he has been convicted unless he has received written approval from his supervisor.

Police believe he is a risk to sexually assault random women in public. He previously assaulted a pre-teen girl that he did not know when he encountered her in public.

Abdulkadir is described as 5'9", 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information that he may have breached his release conditions should contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.