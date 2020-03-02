'Shame on you, people': Tattoo artist whose design was altered for Greta stickers speaks out
German Canalla says he drew the design that was eventually altered to appear to show Greta Thunberg in a sex act. March 2, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- An Argentinian tattoo artist says X-Site Energy Services altered his design to make the decal that appears to show Greta Thunberg in a sex act, and he wants to take legal action.
German Canalla told CTV News Edmonton he received a message on Instagram alerting him of his art being turned into disturbing stickers of the climate activist.
"I was like, 'What the f***," Canalla said. "I was really shocked and surprised."
Canalla's drawing, of which he made four or five and sold around the world, shows a pair of hands holding the braids of a woman from behind. The altered imaged included "Greta" on the female's back and the X-Site Energy Services logo.
Canalla says his work is erotic and about consensual sex, but "never about rape and child abuse."
The Argentine said he's currently looking for a copyright lawyer to sue X-Site Energy Services.
"What the f*** are you thinking? It's horrible. This is a teenager, trying to do something good for the world … shame on you, people."
On Monday, X-Site Energy Services issued an apology and said it was trying to recover the stickers to destroy them.