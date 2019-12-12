EDMONTON -- Edmontonians in need are getting a warm helping hand this year from the NAIT community.

The annual Share the Warmth campaign wrapped up Thursday. The campaign will deliver 2,000 items of clothing, 1,100 person hygiene items and thousands of diapers to the Bissell Centre, the Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Hope Mission and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Edmonton.

Share the Warmth, organized by the NAIT Academic Staff Association, fundraises and collects items throughout the year.

Glenn Tkachuk is an instructor in the electrical apprenticeship program. For the last five years, he has been raising money around the institution.

"There was a lot of bottles in the garbage and I thought, you know, that's going in the landfill and that's money being lost so I decided, well, I'll start collecting the bottles and make some use of it," Tkachuk said.

He raised enough money this year to purchase 6,800 diapers for the Bissell Centre.

Money was also raised at a golf tournament in the summer and collected from sponsors.

"I am so incredibly proud of NAIT's Staff Association, all of its academic members, that have made such a profound difference to this institution," NAIT President and CEO Dr. Glenn Feltham said. "Thank-you all very, very much for all it is you do for this institution and for the broader community. It is deeply appreciated."

Since the campaign began 14 years ago, staff have collected more than 30,000 items and raised over $36,000 for local charities.