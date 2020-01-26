EDMONTON -- A group sweated to show their support on Sunday for an Edmonton woman who was paralyzed in a bike crash in Costa Rica.

Nicole Palladino arrived back in Edmonton on Thursday from the trip, which she had taken with her boyfriend to celebrate graduating from the University of Alberta with her civil engineering degree.

The Jan. 14 crash left her with extensive injuries, including a broken back.

A few days ago, CrossFit Armoury contacted friends who had set up a fundraiser for Palladion, offering to host a donation class in her name.

The Saturday workout was designed with the U of A soccer player in mind, and even given the 24-year-old’s nickname, Pal.

“There’s been so many people contacting us, wondering if we they can help out with fundraisers and donating money,” said friend and U of A Pandas teammate Rebecca Reif.

Another friend and teammate, Alison Ferguson, added the amount of support “just exploded.”

“The community within soccer and even athletics, the University of Alberta is supporting. We’ve even seen teams across Canada West – the division she played in – support and make their own fundraisers for her,” Ferguson told CTV News Edmonton.

“She’s a ray of sunshine and even if you didn’t know her personally, you remember playing against her or having her as a teammate. She’s an incredible teammate and person who now you see touched so many people.”

Although Palladino is back in Edmonton, she remains in hospital.

Friends said her spirits have remained high.

“She’s really happy to be home. It was really exciting Thursday when we got to see her. She was just so excited to be home,” Reif said.

“We’re all really happy she’s back now.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the fundraiser had tipped $134,000 of its $200,000 goal.

According to friends, the money will be used to help Palladino with her next chapter.