The ribbon was cut for the official opening of Sherwood Park’s The Market at Centre in the Park Thursday.

The Market at Centre Park is a mixed use development providing space for both residence and commercial businesses.

Local leaders are hoping this development will build up the city's core, as opposed to expanding out from the edges.

“We are wanting to have more density in our urban area and develop our core, our “downtown” if you will,” Sherwood Park MLA Jordan Walker explained.

“As people are somewhat closer together they engage more, you have greater social and economic exchanges, creating greater social, economic and community wealth,” he added.

There Market will have 80 residential units, and 40,000 sq. ft of commercial real estate.