EDMONTON -- A Sherwood Park man is scheduled to appear in court next month, charged with one count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The charges against Gamdur Singh Brar, 43, are connected with an early morning incident in Sherwood Park last week.

On May 7, Mounties responded to a report of gunshot along Baseline Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Police say a suspect fired shots towards a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

One victim died at the scene, and is identified in court documents as Harmanjot Singh Bhattal. A second person, identified in court documents as Satvir Kaur Brar, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Brar was arrested after being tracked down by police dogs near Broadway Boulevard.

He's next scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on June 2 to enter a plea and elect a trial by judge and jury or judge alone.