EDMONTON -- Sherwood Park native Chuba Hubbard, the NCAA regular season rushing leader, has been named the Big 12 conference offensive player of the year.

The awards, as determined by a vote of the league's 10 coaches, was released Wednesday.

Hubbard has 1,936 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns with Oklahoma State this season, including 10 consecutive 100-yard games.

He looks likely to become the first Canadian in a generation to receive a vote for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football's most outstanding player.

The last Canadian to get a Heisman vote was Michigan running back Tim Biakabutuka in 1995. North Battleford, Sask.-born Rueben Mayes was the first to earn a vote for Washington State in 1984. Ontario's Tony Mandarich finished sixth in the 1988 voting while at Michigan State.

Hubbard has earned the nickname "Canada's Cowboy" during his eye-popping season for the Cowboys where he's also been nominated for the Doak Walker Award, given to the sport's top running back.

Now three years removed from high school, he's eligible for the National Football League draft in the spring should he decide to forego his remaining two years of college eligibility.

With files from the Associated Press