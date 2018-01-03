Motorists passing the Tempo Gas Station in Spruce Grove got a taste of how the business’ owner feels about the increased carbon tax overnight.

The owner of the business didn’t want to speak on camera, but told CTV News his message, which at first included a censored expletive aimed at the governing NDP and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, was prompted by the carbon tax increase as of January 1.

As of Monday, the tax jumped from $20 per tonne to $30 per tonne – at the time the province said it would translate to an extra two and a half cents at the pump.

Some customers fueling up at the gas station told CTV News they understand the motivation, but didn’t agree with the wording.

“It’s a public board, and we shouldn’t be swearing on the public board,” One motorist said. “I have children.”

The sign remained up overnight, but it was later changed to: “NDP carbon tax hurts us all”.

In statements posted on Twitter, Tempo parent company Federated Co-op Ltd. said the company didn’t condone or support the message, and asked the owner to remove it as soon as the company became aware of it.