Signed Guns N' Roses guitar to be auctioned by Goodwill after donation by unknown donor

Guns N' Roses fans will soon have the opportunity to buy a guitar believed to be signed by the band.

The Goodwill store in Sherwood Park will hold a silent auction next week for the guitar, which has the signatures of all the members of the band.

An unknown donor dropped off the guitar at the donation centre in February.

A Goodwill spokesperson says the organization has tried to authenticate the signatures, but it's impossible to prove they are official because:

The origin story of the guitar and the autographs is unknown;

There is no identification of Axel or other band members signing the guitar, no photographic evidence of the signing; and

The band members would not be able to remember signing this specific piece, even though the signatures are in alignment with 'how' they sign memorabilia.

"The guitar was taken to Clinton Beck, the President and Founder of Beck Antiques and Jewellery Inc. who has 35 years' experience with historical items of interest," a Friday news release said.

"He stated that judging by the type of pen used, the dates beside the signatures, the type of guitar used and how the autograph strokes look, that it is extremely likely that these are real."

Bids must be made in person, which will give people the opportunity to see the guitar up-close.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to help people with disabilities or barriers find and gain meaningful employment.