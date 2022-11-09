Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
Susan Bandola says her 59-year-old brother, James Hanna, had recently moved into the apartment in downtown Edmonton after becoming the building's on-site manager. She said that he had been homeless for a time couch-surfing.
"He was just getting his life together and then this happens."
Police have said a stray bullet struck "an innocent person not involved" while officers were shooting at a suspect in an armed robbery at a liquor store.
The provincial police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, has said officers chased the 36-year-old robbery suspect on foot and shot him. ASIRT said the suspect's firearm was fake.
Police have said shortly after, they discovered a resident in the adjacent building had also been struck. ASIRT has said officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived.
"I think James was dead by the time they found him," said Bandola, a registered nurse, who thinks officers did CPR because witnesses were watching.
Bandola said Hanna was sitting in a chair facing the television when he was hit.
"Had his chair been in any other place, he wouldn't have been hit," she said.
Bandola said an autopsy report she obtained showed the bullet that hit Hanna, blew out the base of his hand, went through his left lung, hit his heart and landed in his right lung.
When Bandola went to the apartment after her brother's death, she spotted six bullet holes in the side of the building, five of which hit Hanna's suite.
"It's senseless," said Bandola. "I have been there at 6:30 at night. People were coming home from work. They're walking down the street."
The shooting took place across light-rail transit tracks near MacEwan University.
"It could've been a bloodbath," Bandola said.
Hanna had been an active member of Narcotics Anonymous for 10 years, Bandola said, adding he would often be accompanied by addicts during his day-to-day activities as a way to keep them clean and occupied before they received treatment.
"He was very proud that he'd been clean for 10 years and still working his program," said Bandola, who also said Hanna was proud to be Métis.
"He was very kind to animals and children. He was big on hugs," Bandola said, adding he loved to travel and had been to Africa and Europe.
Bandola said during Edmonton's heat waves, Hanna would hand out bottled water to homeless folks downtown.
ASIRT declined to comment as its investigation is ongoing, but said it anticipates the investigation will be complete in the next few months.
An ASIRT spokesperson said after it completes its investigation, the agency's executive director will review it and decide whether to recommend criminal charges.
The spokesperson said a high number of cases and not enough staff have caused delays.
Bandola contacted personal injury lawyer Norm Assiff after her brother's death and plans to take legal action once the ASIRT report has been released.
"This was just horrific," Assiff said. "Should have never happened. There are so many ways that this could have been avoided."
Assiff said Alberta's Fatal Accident Act ensures surviving next of kin receive $82,000, but he thinks a life is worth much more.
"Obviously this is not something that the family is looking to get rich on," said Assiff.
"If we don't do something about it, don't bring it to the public's attention, don't bring it to the court's attention, don't bring it to the police's attention, what's to stop it from happening again?" he said.
Bandola said she does not believe Edmonton police took the shooting seriously.
"What really makes me angry is that there was no formal apology to my father," Bandola said, adding their 82-year-old father was deeply affected.
Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee said during a Feb. 24 news conference that the shooting was difficult for everyone involved — "especially, in something like this where somebody, an innocent person not involved in this, has lost a life. That's not anything anyone ever signs up for."
Edmonton police spokeswoman Cheryl Sheppard said in an email that all officers involved have completed the mandatory the reintegration program and that they have returned to their roles. The police service would not say when the officers were put back on duty ,but said that they may have never been taken off in the first place.
EPS said that they require officers to take firearms training once a year on top of an annual qualification.
Bandola said she thinks about her brother every day.
"I think about wanting justice for James and how if it would have been anybody else, how he would want justice for them."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
John Fetterman beats Dr. Oz in bruising U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania's pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden's agenda for two more years.
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III
A protester was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
Ex-Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders elected Arkansas governor
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.
Frustration, anxiety persist as Liberals claim success on wait times for veterans
More than 23,000 veterans whose disability claims are waiting to be processed by the federal department -- a backlog that remains a source of anger, frustration and anxiety despite the Liberal government's repeated promises to eliminate it.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
Facebook parent company Meta laying off 11,000 employees
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature
Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.
-
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by minivan near SAIT
A section of 16 Avenue N.W. by SAIT was shut down Tuesday night after a man was hit by a minivan.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast has added optimism
The final day of bitter(ish) temperatures in Calgary; warmer Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet outage strands Saskatoon residents
Hilary Kennedy shouldn't be stepping over skiffs of snow on her nightly walks.
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.
Regina
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
Here's how Sask. drivers can stay safe on the roads this winter
Regina residents are once again gearing up for another snowy winter on Saskatchewan roads.
-
Frustration, anxiety persist as Liberals claim success on wait times for veterans
More than 23,000 veterans whose disability claims are waiting to be processed by the federal department -- a backlog that remains a source of anger, frustration and anxiety despite the Liberal government's repeated promises to eliminate it.
Atlantic
-
Missing Nova Scotia girl found safe after emergency alert issued
An 11-year-old girl has been safely located after an emergency alert was issued to Nova Scotians late Tuesday evening.
-
'I’m angry': N.S. mother, daughter without a home more than six weeks after Fiona
Post-tropical storm Fiona left behind hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and pushed some people from their houses, including a Nova Scotia mother and daughter who remain homeless and are struggling to find somewhere to go.
-
Trudeau slams N.B. premier Higgs for naming Kris Austin to bilingualism committee
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is strongly criticizing New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs for naming a minister known for his past criticism of bilingualism on a committee to review the province's Official Languages Act.
Toronto
-
Average Ontario ER wait times for admitted patients reach new yearly high in September
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached record levels in September.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement alongside Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney in Bradford later today.
-
Police charge suspect with second-degree murder in fatal North York stabbing
Toronto police have charged a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed in North York last weekend.
Montreal
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom.
-
Molotov cocktail discovered in burned-out restaurant; Montreal police investigating
An investigation is underway after Montreal firefighters found a molotov cocktail in a burned-out restaurant called Bab Sharqi early Wednesday morning.
-
Popular family-owned Montreal restaurant blindsided after landlord puts building in rental ad
A popular downtown Montreal falafel joint that has been serving Middle Eastern fare for nearly 30 years says it was blindsided after its landlord listed the building for rent without notifying the longtime tenant.
Ottawa
-
Ryan Reynolds at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was at Canadian Tire Centre for Tuesday night's Senators game, one day after confirming his interest in purchasing the club.
-
Ottawa police, mayor 'totally mismanaged' Freedom Convoy, Ford told Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ottawa police “lost command” of the situation during the 'Freedom Convoy’ occupation, according to new evidence released at the Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
Most businesses in Ottawa will be closed until 12:30 p.m. on Friday in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
Puddin’ in the work: Kitchener’s pudding factory back in action
It takes hours of pounding, mixing, weighing and wrapping to produce a quality plum pudding.
-
Guelph, Ont. police officer who assaulted teen appeals order to resign or be fired
Const. Corey McArthur will remain on the Guelph Police Service (GPS) for the time being despite a decision last month that he must resign or be fired.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Sudbury man left with concussion after tree falls on his moving car
A day out with family took a dark turn Sunday for Dean Cooper, who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Winnipeg
-
'It is very shocking': Family of car crash victim concerned thousands stolen from online fundraiser
A Winnipeg family is raising concerns about online donations made to help with their son's funeral expenses.
-
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
-
Brandon resident sent fraudsters $50K in 'Geek Squad' scheme: police
The Brandon Police Service is warning the public about the ‘Geek Squad’ scheme after recently learning that a local resident sent $50,000 to fraudsters.
Vancouver
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called in
After two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Witness describes alleged harassment by woman former Surrey mayor claims drove over his foot
A witness at the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has testified that the woman he accused of running over his foot had a history of harassment.
-
Health-care talks go off the rails with no new deal between Ottawa and provinces
A day that began full of optimism that the federal government was prepared to offer provinces and territories a significant increase in health-care funding through the Canada Health Transfer ended in disappointment and finger-pointing as talks broke down.
Vancouver Island
-
Insufficient safety training and ship maintenance blamed for death of 2 fishermen off Vancouver Island in 2020
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says insufficient safety training and regulatory surveillance are largely to blame after a fishing vessel sank off Vancouver Island in 2020, killing two of the three crewmembers aboard.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
History of Indigenous service in Canadian military is 'intertwined with joy and sorrow,' navy sailor says
A Metis member of the Royal Canadian Navy was at the lawns of the B.C. legislature on Tuesday to mark Indigenous Veterans Day.