Edmonton Police Service have asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a groping incident that happened late last month.

EPS has released a composite sketch of the individual, who is described as a male with a light brown skin tone. He is said to be approximately 5’8” tall with a stocky build.

He was reportedly wearing a blue, short sleeved, collared shirt with dark blue jeans at the time of the assault.

On May 29 just before 10:30 a.m. a woman in her 20s was standing on the side of the road at 162 Avenue and 131 Street when an unknown man approached her from behind, groped her and then fled the scene in a 2013-2015 blue Honda Civic LX sedan.

Police hope the release of a composite sketch of the suspect will generate tips that will lead to his identity.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.