EDMONTON -- A northern Alberta man had to be flown to hospital after he was injured during an armed break-in on Monday.

Slave Lake RCMP were called to a home on 3 Avenue NW at 7:20 a.m. after two men broke in.

Police said a single shot was fired before the burglars fled with some items.

Only the victim was injured. His injuries are serious, but not life threatening, according to RCMP.

RCMP investigators are asking anyone with information about the home invasion to call them at 780-849-3999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.