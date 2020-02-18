EDMONTON -- One person was taken to hospital Tuesday morning following a four-vehicle crash on the Yellowhead Highway.

The crash occurred in eastbound lanes of the highway at 50 Street.

It's unclear what happened, but three vehicles were damaged so badly they needed to be towed away.

One person was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Road conditions were definitely a factor, according to police at the scene, saying roads were as slick as ice.

It was just one of a number of collisions around the city amid an extreme cold snap.

Edmonton police reported three hit-and-run collisions, 14 collisions that caused injuries and an additional 41 collisions that only caused property damage.

