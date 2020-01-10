EDMONTON -- A new market in Edmonton is helping people embrace a zero waste lifestyle.

Re:Plenish Refillery & Retail offers personal care and household cleaning products in bulk so people can reduce their plastic consumption.

Available products include shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, dish soap, laundry soap and more.

Shoppers can bring their own containers or purchase reusable ones in store.

Re:Plenish also sells toothpaste tablets and shampoo bars made by local companies who use compostable or reusable packaging or no packaging at all.

"You don't have to overhaul your life," co-owner Meghann Law said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "The best thing you can do is choose one or two items or processes in your own home that you know to be wasteful, that kind of make you feel a little guilty when you do them, and choose just to correct those things."

Re:Plenish is currently open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 9803 47 Ave. NW.