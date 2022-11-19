'Small steps do add up': Edmonton couple spends 20 years building net-zero home
An Edmonton couple has spent the last two decades making their home a net-zero one, though that was never really the plan.
Darren and Darcy Crichton said their journey to net-zero started in 2002. The couple live in Darren's childhood home, but the older house wasn't very well insulated and the pair wanted to cut down on their heating bills.
"We never do things small," Darcy said. "So when we say that we reinsulated our house, what that means is we removed the stucco, built the walls out, reinsulated, dug around the entire perimeter of the home, and reinsulated down into the basement."
After the success of that project, they started getting excited about what they could do with their home and one upgrade led to another, and then to another.
"It's been just a continuous tweaking," Darcy said. "There wasn't really a master plan. It's interesting as you do things and you realize what's possible, it kind of just gives you that encouragement you need to continue to pursue the next thing."
Now, the couple relies entirely on solar panels to power their home, heat their water and charge their electric vehicle. Using geothermal energy from wells on their property, they keep their home warm in the winter and cool in the summer, with no natural gas needed.
Darren said it might sound like a lot of work and a lot of money, but it's doable.
Over 20 years, Darren said the couple have put around $70,000 into retrofits, with approximately $25,000 coming back to them through municipal, provincial and national grants.
The couple did many of their upgrades themselves, like the insulation, and hired experts when needed.
Darren and Darcy Crichton's 20-year journey started with a DIY project to improve their home's insulation values. (Supplied) "Now we don't have any more utility bills really for the rest of our lives," he said. "It really is where I want to live for the rest of my life, so why wouldn't we do it?"
For people looking to make some green upgrades to their home, the couple's advice is, just get going.
"This is something everyone can do," Darcy said. "Just find what you're comfortable with and start there.
"And, you know, it's amazing – as you do one little thing, it will lead to another little thing and another little thing."
For those who can, Darren said solar is a great first step because it starts paying off right away since money spent to install solar will be paid off in about seven years. And, he added, there are grants available to help with the initial installation.
"It's really a no-brainer in my opinion," Darren said.
The couple said that not everyone will be able to get their home to a net zero certification, but other steps can still be taken towards becoming more environmentally conscious.
For example, they said replacing old appliances with energy efficient ones, using reusable grocery bags, growing food in the garden or shopping locally are all good ways to use less energy.
"There are so many different things you can do in terms of being environmentally conscious," Darcy said. "And all of our small steps do add up to a big result.
"It's going to take all of us to make a difference and to keep the temperature from rising on Earth. So whatever you can do, start now. Don't wait."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
