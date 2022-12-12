Smell smoke? Firefighters stumped by 'extremely complex' fire burning in west Edmonton

If you've noticed a campfire smell wafting through west Edmonton recently, you're not alone. Something is definitely burning, but it may not be extinguished anytime soon.

The smell is from a peat moss fire burning in a treed area just off Anthony Henday Drive between 105 and 111 Avenues.

Nobody seems to know for sure when it started or how, but it's been smoldering for weeks.

Staff at Optimize Physiotherapy on 185 Street and 104 Avenue know the scent all too well.

"It smells like there is a campfire next door," physiotherapist Seth Waselenchuk told CTV News Edmonton Monday.

"It tends to get better as the day goes on but in the morning, people walk in and ask what is going on."

Firefighters are well aware that it's there, but haven't yet been able to figure out how best to put it out.

"Underground peat moss fires are extremely challenging to identify and extinguish," said Brittany Eveneshen from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

"[We are] seeking the expertise of the Alberta Wildfire Coordination Centre and other stakeholders to determine the best solution to mitigating this issue."

Firefighters have been called to the area six times, Eveneshen confirmed, but it's still burning.

The fire is burning east of Anthony Henday Drive between 105 and 111 Avenues, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

"They're problematic to deal with, for sure," said Derrick Forsythe from Alberta Wildfire.

"If it burns into the ground and goes into the peat moss it can sit there for months, kinda chugging along at a slow place with almost no oxygen."

Forsythe could only speak generally about peat fires. Since this one is in Edmonton city limits, it's EFRS' to deal with.

"It may involve a range [of solutions] from individuals with shovels to dig it out or having to bring in heavy equipment to remove the trees, dig those trenches and get at it," Forsythe said.

While the area's city councillor acknowledged it's "a very complex thing" to extinguish, he hopes it is done soon.

"I have been starting to hear a bit of the odour concern so we need to figure that out going forward," Andrew Knack said.

While there is no risk to the public, Eveneshen said, she encouraged the public to call 911 if anyone sees flames in the area.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa