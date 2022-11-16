Smith moving ahead with promised AHS overhaul based on directions to health minister
Premier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
In the letter, Smith outlined 11 commitments for Minister Jason Copping, including overhauling Alberta Health Services, improving senior care and addressing health-care staffing issues.
Copping said his first focus will be to improve EMS response times, decrease surgical backlogs and cut emergency room wait times, though he added that the United Conservative government has already been working to improve in those areas.
Copping said the UCP also wants to localize health-related decisions and bring back a governance model like the one that was moved away from in 2008.
Things like purchasing, standards of care, funding and human resource policies make sense to be centralized, Copping said, but decisions on how to deliver care should be made locally.
"In my mandate letter, (what) the premier has indicated to me is to push down the operational decision-making to be able to ensure that we can drive innovation at the local level," he told CTV News Edmonton.
The letter also included a mandate to create a task force of medical professionals to review the last few years of health information and create recommendations on how to manage future pandemics.
Mike Parker, president of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta, said the mandate letter lacked substance, focus and leadership.
"I'm highly concerned with what I see in (the letter)," Parker said. "Our system is in collapse where we have our pediatric hospitals to capacity today, and their focus is on deconstructing a health care system."
"What we should have been doing is retaining the folks we have, and recruiting by creating a system people actually want to be part of – this mandate letter is not it."
NDP health critic David Shepherd also criticized the plans outlined in the letter, and said an overhaul will only further destabilize the health care system and amplify existing problems.
"This plan from Danielle Smith to upend and overturn, restructure our entire health system in 90 days, in the midst of a current crisis – when parents are waiting hours, sometimes outside in the cold, for their children to receive care – is preposterous."
"This is going to create more chaos, this is going to further demoralize health care workers, this is going to make it even more difficult for Albertans to access care."
The health mandate letter can be found online, as well as all of the mandate letters Smith has sent to government, the last of which were released on Wednesday.
- Re-index AISH, Premier Smith directs minister of social services
- Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate
- Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
- Better campgrounds, more EV chargers: What Premier Smith wants her ministers to focus on
- New Alberta parks ministry to focus on opening new campgrounds and tourism
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of MH17 jet over Ukraine
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
The top civil servant at the federal Finance Department says Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack
The Canadian officer commanding a NATO battle group in Latvia says Russian forces would be routed if they dared launch an attack against Canadian troops and their allies stationed in the Baltic country on Russia's western border.
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
What home prices are Canadians searching for most?
After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.
Calgary
-
More than half of Calgarians feel less safe now than in 2019: poll
A majority of Calgarians say they feel less safe now than they did in 2019, according to a recent poll conducted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs.
-
Uber launches new safety feature for riders and drivers in Calgary
Uber is doing more to improve safety for drivers and riders that use its service and Calgary is the first Canadian city to pilot the company's new feature.
-
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council selects Midtown as site for future arena
Saskatoon’s city council selected the Midtown Shopping Centre North Parking Lot as the site of the future arena, during a special meeting on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon animal shelters see unprecedented number of dogs surrendered
Dog shelters are seeing an unprecedented number of dogs coming in right now, and there are a few reasons for the increase, with the pandemic being at the top of the list.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trial
The reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
Regina
-
'We have a problem': Lack of mental health and addiction supports and resources causing major issues in Yorkton
As Saskatchewan’s government touts its record-level funding for mental health and addictions within the province, one area may be left behind.
-
Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will headline Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2023
Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will be the headline performers for Country Thunder Saskatchewan in July 2023.
-
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Atlantic
-
Section of Highway 102 near Fall River closed due to three-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., is expected to remain closed for most of the day after a three-vehicle collision early Thursday morning.
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high-dose flu shots for seniors
Nova Scotia's NDP is calling for the province to make a high-dose influenza vaccine free for residents over the age of 65, amid a spike in flu and respiratory illness.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police seize nearly $60M worth of drugs from suspected Toronto stash houses in single-day bust
Toronto police have seized more than 600 kilograms of narcotics, setting a new record for the largest single-day bust in the force’s history.
-
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Two Ontario men arrested after 16 puppies rescued from 'horrendous living conditions'
Sixteen puppies have been rescued from "horrendous living conditions" and two men have been arrested after an animal cruelty investigation in Markham, Ont.
Montreal
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Dog found abandoned in crate in Ottawa forest
Ottawa Bylaw Services says it received a report last Friday from a resident who found a dog abandoned crate in Pinhey Forest, in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue.
-
Day one for Ottawa's new top cop
Eric Stubbs becomes chief of the Ottawa Police Service nearly four weeks after the Ottawa Police Services Board appointed him on Oct. 21
Kitchener
-
St. Mary's Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Police say firearm brandished during fight involving 20 youths in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fight they say involved around 20 youths.
Northern Ontario
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ont. auditor general releases full report on Laurentian University
As Laurentian University in Sudbury creeps closer to emerging from insolvency, the Ontario auditor released her full report Thursday on what led to the unprecedented move by a publicly-funded Canadian institution.
-
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement later this morning about “improving health infrastructure” in the province.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Multiple crashes reported on Perimeter Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says officers are responding to multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway.
-
Family questions response to 911 call made by Winnipeg man who later died by suicide
A Winnipeg man who died by suicide earlier this month called 911 hours earlier, leaving his family questioning whether the system is equipped to triage calls from people in a mental health crisis to connect them with the appropriate care.
-
Retired Winnipeg high school football coach excited to see three former players in Grey Cup
This year's Grey Cup will feature three former Winnipeg high school football players and their old coach will get to see them all play.
Vancouver
-
B.C. regulator alleges cryptocurrency exchange is breaking provincial law
A B.C. regulator is taking on a cryptocurrency exchange that it says is not complying with provincial financial laws.
-
New faces join Mayors' Council for 1st meeting since civic elections in B.C.
The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is meeting Thursday for the first time since the civic elections.
-
A billion-dollar fix: The cost of repairing B.C. highways after the 2021 floods
Permanent repairs to B.C.'s highways after last November's disastrous floods are expected to cost $1 billion.
Vancouver Island
-
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
-
Province being hit by start of bad respiratory season, but no mask mandate coming
B.C.'s top doctor says the provinces is entering the respiratory season, with COVID, flus, RSV and colds hitting people of all ages – but especially kids – hard.
-
'Extremely scary': Experts provide safety tips for kids after attempted abduction in Langford
A community is on edge after an abduction attempt in the parking lot of the Shoppers Drug Mart at the West Shore Town Centre in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.