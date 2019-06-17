The River Cree Resort and Casino has revealed its newest expansion after making the buildings main floor and casino smoke free.

The decision to make the smoking changes was announced late last month.

The “Embers” expansion is smoke-friendly and features a state-of-the-art ventilation system and ONYX Lounge, in addition to new slot machines, dice tables and a high-limit slot room.

The resort and casino opened back in 2006.