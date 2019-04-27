Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Snowfall warning for Edmonton ended, alerts remain for southern Alta.
Edmontonians woke up to a white ground, pictured above at Hawrelak Park, on April 27, after 10 to 20 centimetres of snow were forecast for the first day of the weekend.
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 11:58AM MDT
According to Environment Canada, a dump of wet snow had passed through Edmonton by mid-Saturday morning—though flurries could return by Sunday.
Friday’s forecast predicted Edmonton could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday.
A snowfall warning for the city and surrounding area ended just before 10:30 a.m. after a morning of white and blowing conditions.
The City of Edmonton said it was not deploying any snow-clearing crews.
While the warning was cleared in Alberta’s capital city, the southern half of the province remains under winter storm, blizzard, and snowfall alerts.
In the Hinton-Grande Cache area northwest of Edmonton, as much as 10 to 20 centimetres is expected.
The City of Calgary was expecting a similar amount, and officials advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in the region.
According to Environment Canada, Edmonton could possibly see more precipitation Saturday afternoon. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday.