According to Environment Canada, a dump of wet snow had passed through Edmonton by mid-Saturday morning—though flurries could return by Sunday.

Friday’s forecast predicted Edmonton could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday.

A snowfall warning for the city and surrounding area ended just before 10:30 a.m. after a morning of white and blowing conditions.

The City of Edmonton said it was not deploying any snow-clearing crews.

While the warning was cleared in Alberta’s capital city, the southern half of the province remains under winter storm, blizzard, and snowfall alerts.

In the Hinton-Grande Cache area northwest of Edmonton, as much as 10 to 20 centimetres is expected.

The City of Calgary was expecting a similar amount, and officials advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in the region.

According to Environment Canada, Edmonton could possibly see more precipitation Saturday afternoon. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday.