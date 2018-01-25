Snowfall warnings were issued for parts of central and northern Alberta just before noon on Thursday.

The warning was issued just after 11:45 a.m., it said a low pressure system had developed in southern Alberta in the morning, and had started to track north.

CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said in Edmonton, the heavier snow is expected to start late Thursday afternoon, with most of it accumulating between 5 p.m. Thursday, and 7 p.m. Friday.

“Most areas within the snowfall warning will get between 5 and 15 centimetres of snow,” Classen said.

Snow is expected to taper off for northwestern Alberta Friday morning, but it is expected to continue throughout Friday for central and eastern parts of the province.

Around Edmonton, between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, tapering off south of the city.