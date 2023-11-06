South Edmonton warehouse engulfed by late Sunday fire

Firefighters were called to a warehouse in the Parsons Industrial area late Sunday evening.

Flames at the building at 9604 31 Ave. NW were reported around 10:40 p.m. and at one point engulfed the building, according to a video shot by a CTV News Edmonton viewer, Joe Blackerman.

By the time CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the roof and walls were starting to collapse.

CTV News Edmonton has requested more information from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.