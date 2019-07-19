Spanish and British soccer teams in Edmonton for friendly match
Real Madrid's Luka Modric duels for the ball with Real Valladolid's Luismi Sanchez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid FC at Jose Zorrila New stadium in Valladolid, northern Spain, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 10:16AM MDT
The European soccer pre-season tour is making a stop in Edmonton this Saturday with a friendly match between Spanish and British teams.
LaLiga's Real Valladolid will take on the Championship's Cardiff City FC at Commonwealth Stadium at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the pre-season match are still available on Ticketmaster.
More to come…