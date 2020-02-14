EDMONTON -- Phil Zuk wears a constant smile.

And you can’t blame him.

The 42-year-old is preparing for his first trip to the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

“I was jumping for joy. I was really happy about it,” Zuk told CTV Morning Live Edmonton about being added to Team Alberta.

And the news got better; Zuk was named an assistant captain of his St. Albert team.

“When [head coach Matt Pedwell] gave us this jersey I was very proud because that shows that he has a lot of faith in me and my friends to do this,” he said.

The honour is well deserved according to Zuk’s friend and coach Chelsee Pedwell.

“Phil is a very dedicated player. He cheers everyone on. He gives everyone kind of that pep talk when they need it,” Pedwell said.

Zuk is a multi-sport athlete in his 30-year career with Special Olympics Alberta.

As well as floor hockey, his resume includes bowling, basketball, softball, soccer and track and field.

But Zuk has scored much more than medals.

“It helped me be a good person. It helped me learn about sports,” he said. “I like to meet new people. And that’s why I’m looking forward to nationals because I will meet people from other provinces.”

Thunder Bay hosts the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Feb. 25 to 29, 2020.