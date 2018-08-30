The Spruce Grove convenience store owner in a surveillance footage that’s been seen around the world has been recognized for the role he played in helping to arrest a couple trying to evade police.

“When we have one of our residents that steps up and makes a significant difference in a very volatile situation, I thought it was good for us to take the moment to recognize him,” Spruce Grove Mayor Stuart Houston said.

On June 25, Paul Chauhan, owner of Reddi Mart, became suspicious and called 911, when a man couldn’t enter the right PIN for a credit card he was trying to use to buy a can of pop.

As soon as police arrived, the man and woman tried to run away but Chauhan stepped in, grabbing the man as he tried to leave.

Later on, the store owner stood at the front entrance, preventing the pair from leaving through the front doors.

That didn’t stop the woman from attempting her escape through the ceiling panels, which proved futile. The viral video showed her falling through moments later, onto the shelves below.

Houston thanked Chauhan for providing “valuable assistance” to police and honoured him with a certificate to recognize his bravery.

“What he did really diffused that situation and aided our law enforcement until they got some extra help. It was very incredible what he did,” he said.

The mayor said Chauhan was surprised and touched by the recognition. Chauhan declined to comment.