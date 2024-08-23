Metallica and mural tours among this weekend's offerings in Edmonton

Here is what's happening in Edmonton this weekend.

Edmonton International Fringe Festival

The 43rd Edmonton International Fringe Festival wraps up Sunday. Dozens of plays, improv performances and comedy shows are available for the last weekend. This is also the last weekend for Fringe fundraising, and organizers are asking for help to cover event costs.

Where: Varies depending on the show

When: Aug. 23-25

Admission: Individual shows are $20. Passes for 10 and 20 tickets are also available for $160 or $320.

Metallica

Metallica will play shows in Edmonton on Friday and Sunday. The band also opened a pop-up shop in Parkdale, offering exclusive merchandise, which will be open all weekend.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: Aug. 23 and 25

Admission: Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Metallica fans shopping at a pop-up store located at 11714 - 82 Street on Aug. 22, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Symphony under the Sky

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra will set up at Snow Valley Friday for an outdoor performance of Mozart, Haydn and Rossini. Seated tickets were sold out Friday, but tickets were still available for seating on the grass.

Where: Snow Valley

When: Aug. 23

Admission: $42.50 for adults, and free for children 17 and under.

Cirque Italia

Cirque Italia will give performances in St. Albert all weekend, with matinees available on Saturday and Sunday. Next Thursday, the circus will set up in West Edmonton Mall for another weekend.

Where: St. Albert Centre

When: Aug. 22-25.

Admission: Tickets start at $35. Each full priced adult ticket comes with a free child admission.

Edmonton mural festival

The month-long mural festival features community events, tours and other art experiences. A mural map and information of various events can be found on the Edmonton Mural Festival website.

Where: Various spots around downtown and south Edmonton

When: Aug. 15 to Sept. 15

Admission: Varies depending on the event https://www.edmontonmuralfest.com/news

Pride Festival

The Edmonton Pride Festival runs downtown Friday and Saturday, featuring live music, drag performances and parties.

Where: Churchill Square

When: Aug. 22-24

Admission: Free. VIP tickets are available starting at $54.

Lemonade

Hundreds of refreshment stands will pop up in and around Edmonton on Sunday for what organizers say will be the largest Lemonade Stand Day yet. Money raised by young vendors will go to the Stollery Pediatric Diabetes Education Centre. A map of stands can be found here.

Where: Varies

When: Aug. 25

Admission: Varies