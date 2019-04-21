

CTV Edmonton





Global Affairs says no Canadians have been impacted after nine bombings in Sri Lanka killed more than 200 people on Easter Sunday, but many Sri Lankan Canadians are still concerned about family members in the region.

The bombings rocked churches, luxury hotels and other sites primarily in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

“I was shocked to hear this news on Easter Sunday,” Ravi Subramaniam told CTV News.

“My two brother's families they are in Colombo actually. So immediately I called them.”

Subramaniam says his brother’s families were unharmed in the attacks but other families in Alberta weren’t so lucky.

Calgary brothers Dilina and Sachin Fernando lost two cousins and an uncle in the attacks. They died in a church the Fernandos say they have been to many times before.

“My dad’s sister had to go and identify the bodies from the wreckage,” Sachin said. “It was devastating for all of us.”

“It was just tough,” Dilina said. “We haven't been there in so long but our parents went and visited them recently and it's just scary to think that that could have easily been us.”

Both Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nehnshi tweeted condemning the attacks. Iveson sent condolences to family and friends who lost loved ones in the region.

With files from Timm Bruch