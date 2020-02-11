EDMONTON -- Police in St. Albert are seeking a suspect who they believe is responsible for thefts of a wall-mounted Dyson hand dryer from three Starbucks locations. 

Mounties say they received the complaints within an hour of each other, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2020. 

Police say they believe the person may also be involved in similar thefts in other jurisdictions. 

The suspect is pictured below and described as:

  • Caucasian wearing glasses
  • Heavier Build
  • Dark short hair with full facial hair

Theft Suspect