St. Albert Starbucks hit by hand dryer thefts
Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 1:48PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, February 11, 2020 2:01PM MST
EDMONTON -- Police in St. Albert are seeking a suspect who they believe is responsible for thefts of a wall-mounted Dyson hand dryer from three Starbucks locations.
Mounties say they received the complaints within an hour of each other, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2020.
Police say they believe the person may also be involved in similar thefts in other jurisdictions.
The suspect is pictured below and described as:
- Caucasian wearing glasses
- Heavier Build
- Dark short hair with full facial hair