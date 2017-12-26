Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Standoff in Spruce Grove on Christmas Day ends in arrest
A police standoff in Spruce Grove on Christmas Day ended up in an arrest, but no charges will be laid. Photo: Saige Godberson.
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 10:46AM MST
RCMP officers were involved in a seven-hour standoff at a Spruce Grove neighbourhood on Christmas Day.
Mounties responded to an emergency call in Jesperdale Monday afternoon. People in the area were asked to stay inside their homes and not share details of police movements on social media.
Police apprehended a person but criminal charges will not be laid, RCMP said.
RCMP later told CTV News weapons were involved, but would not reveal the nature of the incident.