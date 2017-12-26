RCMP officers were involved in a seven-hour standoff at a Spruce Grove neighbourhood on Christmas Day.

Mounties responded to an emergency call in Jesperdale Monday afternoon. People in the area were asked to stay inside their homes and not share details of police movements on social media.

Police apprehended a person but criminal charges will not be laid, RCMP said.

RCMP later told CTV News weapons were involved, but would not reveal the nature of the incident.