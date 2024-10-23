State of local emergency renewed in M.D. of Opportunity because of crime

The M.D. of Opportunity has had a state of local emergency (SOLE) since fall 2023 for the Hamlet of Calling Lake, and since spring for its other hamlets because of crime issues. At its October 16, 2024 meeting it renewed these for another two weeks.

At the previous meeting, it was mentioned that Bigstone Cree Nation, which has reserves next to M.D. hamlets, has also had a state of local emergency for the same period for the same reasons.

The most recent public statement from Bigstone on this issue is a letter on its website from August 29, 2024. This announced a three-month curfew of ATV use in all Bigstone communities from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The letter says, “We are working closely with the RCMP to address these issues and to enhance security in Reserve A. As part of these efforts, RCMP nighttime patrols will be spending additional time in the area to provide increased vigilance and support.”

In response to the SOLE, M.D. is working to add a Community Peace Officer (CPO) program and doing a police study to advocate for an RCMP detachment in Calling Lake. Some steps were mentioned at the meeting connected with both.

Police Study

Alberta Counsel is a lobbyist group of lawyers. This group was scheduled to meet with M.D. councillors on October 21. The topic is a police study, which the M.D. hopes will show the need for an RCMP detachment in Calling Lake. After this meeting, community meetings are expected to be organized.

CPO

The proposed Community Peace Officer program could have up to four officers. By early November the M.D. should have two trained officers. One has completed training and the other is expected to finish on November 8.

A third officer was hired, said CAO Chad Tullis, but was injured during training and not allowed to continue.

"Will the program be able start within a few days of the officer finishing training?" Deputy Reeve Brendan Powell of Red Earth Creek asked.

“We should be accredited soon,” answered Tullis.

This accreditation comes from the Solicitor General of Alberta.

The application was sent in to the Solicitor General, says the written report. This includes the standard operating procedures and a memorandum of understanding with the RCMP.

Two CPO trucks are in Edmonton to get the decals, says the written report.

Calling Lake security

The M.D. is providing security operations in Calling Lake, says the written report. Locals with the training were hired for the vacant positions. Also, Tri-West Security will continue to provide two full-time positions until December 2024.

The report included an update from the Athabasca RCMP about Calling Lake services.

This refers to ‘crime reduction through enhanced funding.’ It lists seven patrols in August.

An OHV patrol on Aug. 17 resulted in the arrest of a habitual offender who was ranked 44th for this detachment. On August 23 and 24, the officers did traffic stops, warrant checks, and court conditions. The other patrols had “nothing notable.”

The report also notes “during the quad patrol, a large number of people were spoken to and interacted with. This was a positive initiative with the public being happy to see us.”

The patrols were done by RCMP officers from Athabasca, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Vegreville, and Innisfail.

Enforcement

The M.D. had 16 dogs in care (nine in Wabasca, six in Calling Lake, and one in Red Earth Creek).

In Peerless Trout First Nation, the M.D. had a wolf bounty. Only one had been brought in for the $250 award. This was out of a $5,000 budget.