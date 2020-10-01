Advertisement
Stolen property seized from suspected Red Deer chop shop
Police say this stolen trailer was being scrapped for parts. (Credit: RCMP)
EDMONTON -- Police have laid charges in connection to a suspected chop shop in Red Deer.
In September, RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Chiles Industrial Park.
During the warrant execution police recovered a 2019 Jeep Compass that had been stolen out of Red Deer. It was being stripped for parts.
A 2012 Keystone Travel Trailer that was stolen out of B.C. was also seized.
Additionally, police seized a number of external hard drives, computers, and other stolen items.
Ahmed Moawad, 37, of no fixed address has been charged with 14 charges, including:
Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Careless use of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Illegal possession of government documents
- Four counts of failure to comply with release conditions
He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 14.