EDMONTON -- Police have laid charges in connection to a suspected chop shop in Red Deer.

In September, RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Chiles Industrial Park.

During the warrant execution police recovered a 2019 Jeep Compass that had been stolen out of Red Deer. It was being stripped for parts.

A 2012 Keystone Travel Trailer that was stolen out of B.C. was also seized.

Additionally, police seized a number of external hard drives, computers, and other stolen items.

Ahmed Moawad, 37, of no fixed address has been charged with 14 charges, including:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Illegal possession of government documents

Four counts of failure to comply with release conditions

He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 14.