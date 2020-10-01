EDMONTON -- Police have laid charges in connection to a suspected chop shop in Red Deer.

In September, RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Chiles Industrial Park.

During the warrant execution police recovered a 2019 Jeep Compass that had been stolen out of Red Deer. It was being stripped for parts.

A 2012 Keystone Travel Trailer that was stolen out of B.C. was also seized.

Additionally, police seized a number of external hard drives, computers, and other stolen items.

Chop shop seizures

Chop shop seizures

Chop shop seizures

Ahmed Moawad, 37, of no fixed address has been charged with 14 charges, including: 

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

  • Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Illegal possession of government documents
  • Four counts of failure to comply with release conditions

He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 14.  