EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains imagery some readers may find disturbing.

An apparently fatal incident prompted police to close an area in west Edmonton early Thursday afternoon.

The scene near Stony Plain Road and 166 Street was contained by Edmonton Police Service by 1 p.m.

There were no confirmed details as to what happened, but a body was seen under a tarp at a bus stop near the location.

Several EPS cruisers and vans were used to block off the area, and officers were conducting witness interviews.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.