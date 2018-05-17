An owner of a health food store on the city’s south side is facing charges, after police seized a variety of drugs valued at more than $100,000.

Edmonton police said the investigation started in the winter of 2017, after reports indicated steroids were allegedly being trafficked out of the business near 34 Avenue and 99 Street.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the business, and found and seized a variety of drugs, with an estimated street value of nearly $105,000.

Police seized the following drugs:

Testosterone, 7.8 litres and 1,000 pills - with an estimated street value of $52,997

Boldenone, 50 vials – valued at about $880

Trembolone, 152 vials - valued at about $11,390

Stanozolol, 18 vials and 5,472 pills - valued at about $13,450

Nandrolone, 41 vials - valued at about $3,690

Hash, 90 pills - valued at about $900

Hemp Oil, 210 pills and 20 vials - valued at about $845

Drostanolone, 24 vials - valued at about $2,160

Oxymetholone, 2,900 pills - valued at about $5,220

Oxandrolone, 3,300 pills - valued at about $9,900

Metandienone, 1,763 pills - valued at about $3,526

Police said Sarbjit Kahlon, 44, is facing nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts each of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

EPS said more charges under the Canada Food and Drugs Act could be pending.