Strathcona, Beaver County communities will have access to high-speed internet

An investment from the provincial and federal governments will provide more than 4,300 homes in Strathcona and Beaver counties with access to high-speed internet.

The investment is part of the province's Alberta Broadband Strategy, which included a commitment of $390 million that was matched by the federal government.

This project through Switch Inc. will provide these communities with improved access to high-speed internet:

Ardrossan;

Armena;

Bruce;

Collingwood Cove;

Cooking Lake;

Half Moon Estates;

Holden;

Kingman;

Sherwood Park; and

Tofield.

"Dependable internet connectivity is crucial for living, working and playing in the modern world," Strathcona County mayor Rod Frank said.

In 2021, when the program was launched, around 489,000 Albertans across 201,000 homes lacked access to federal target internet speeds, according to the province.

There are currently 62 projects through the federal Universal Broadband Fund underway in Alberta.

Work in the Strathcona and Beaver counties project project is underway, the province did not say when they expect it to be completed.