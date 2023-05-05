Strathcona County residents ordered to evacuate immediately

Strathcona County has issued an evacuation alert due to a large grass fire burning near Township Road 534 and Range Road 220.

Residents south of Township Road 540 and north of Township Road 534, from Range Road 221 east to Range Road 215, must leave the area immediately. That includes the communities of Pleasant View and Newton Estates.

The order was expanded a short time later to everyone in the area between east of Highway 21 to and west of Range Road 232, and north of Township Road 522 and south of Highway 14, including Silver Birch and Colchester Lane.

Residents should take pets, important documents, medications and enough food and water to be away for three days.

Anyone living in the evacuation zone should call 780-464-4044 to register.

A reception centre has been set up at Strathcona County Community Centre in Sherwood Park, at 401 Festival Lane.

If you need help to evacuate, call 911.

Strathcona County is asking residents not affected by the fire to avoid travelling in the area to keep roads clear for emergency crews.

A number of Alberta communities have been evacuated due to wildfires this week.

For the latest alerts and information, click here.