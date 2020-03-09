EDMONTON -- Five University of Alberta students are sleeping outside this week in an effort to raise $20,000 for homeless youth.

The students have set up a very basic camp on the sidewalk outside of the U of A's Business Building from March 9-13, with just layers of clothing, pieces of cardboard and sleeping bags to stay warm.

Overnight temperatures in Edmonton are expected to be below 0 all week with -20 forecasted for Friday night.

"It is hard to do," student spokesperson and camper Julie Perich said.

"A couple of us are using 2 sleeping bags actually, but that’s it. That’s all we get. Getting close together also helps."

The 5 Day for the Homeless (5D4H) campaign started at the U of A in 2005.

Since then the group says it has spread to 23 other universities across the country, raising a grand total of $2-million dollars for Youth Empowerment and Social Services (YESS), an Edmonton-based charity that helps homeless youth.

While spending nights outside, the students will also be attending classes, holding fundraisers and hosting an educational speaker series in an effort to educate other students about the challenges and causes of homelessness.

"We do acknowledge that there are people that don’t have the same support or resources that we (students) do, or luxuries even," Perich said.

A group of about 30 volunteers are helping the campers, and more students are expected to join for an outside sleepover later in the week.

The students are accepting donations online.