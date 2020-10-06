EDMONTON -- A summer camp west of Edmonton is planning to rent out cabins to cohort groups to keep its program afloat during the pandemic.

The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) has been operating Camp Yowochas at Wabamun Lake since 1916.

In past years, the camp would hold week-long overnight summer camps, but it switched to family-oriented day camps due to COVID-19.

“It's such a beautiful, peaceful, tranquil place that's actually quite magical so we encourage everyone to take a chance to just unwind, relax, book your family a little getaway,” said Christone McCourt with Camp Yowochas.

“Nobody's flying anywhere right now so a vacation and staycation in your own backyard and come see all that camp Yowochas has to offer."

The two cabins that will be up for rent were renovated and furnished with donated furniture and supplies. Local artists also came out to help redecorate the cabins.

The YWCA hopes to have both cabins available to rent by the weekend of Oct. 17. All proceeds from the rentals will go back into the Camp Yowochas program.