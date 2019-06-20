

CTV News Edmonton





A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies.

The man allegedly arranged to purchase cellphones through Kijiji, then robbed the sellers of their phones after displaying what appeared to be a handgun in a holster.

Between June 8 and June 18, police received four reports of this type of robbery. They said an additional victim has since come forward.

Police were able to use interactions the victims had on Kijiji to find the man. He was arrested Wednesday night and police said an airsoft replica handgun was also recovered.

Aladeen Kadiry, 20, is facing numerous charges including robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

EPS believe there may be more victims and encourage people to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.