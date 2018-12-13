

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man caught driving 80 km/h over a city speed limit was taken to hospital Wednesday night after leading police on a chase through the city.

A GMC Sierra was caught driving 160 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the area of Manning Drive and 18 Street around 11:18 p.m.

When the driver tried to flee from police, AIR1 was called in to track the truck from the northeast into the northwest parts of the city, before it eventually headed south and into downtown.

Even after police deployed a spike belt, the driver continued on two flat tires.

Police said the 23-year-old man inside was driving erratically, and occasionally left of centre in traffic.

Just before midnight, he was stopped at 104 Avenue and 114 Street.

Use of force was needed to restrain the man, police said. He was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

After EMS responded, the man’s condition worsened and he was taken to hospital. Because he was admitted for treatment after his arrest, the director of law enforcement asked the incident to be investigated by Edmonton Police Service.

Police have not said what charges will be laid.