A suspect in Camrose briefly fled from Mounties Saturday afternoon after stealing a members RCMP vehicle.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person and stolen property near a rural home in Camrose at approximately 5:30 a.m Saturday.

Two male suspects were identified as being wanted from various jurisdictions, with police locating them a few hours later.

However the men managed to flee on ATV’s and drive them into Camrose, where they were later tracked to a residence on 51 Avenue.

Mounties eventually entered the home following a search warrant and arrested the two men.

While in custody one of the men was able to escape in an RCMP vehicle, with the vehicle being found a few blocks away.

A Camrose resident posted a video to Facebook allegedly showing the moment the RCMP vehicle was taken.

The man attempted to flee on foot and was eventually taken into custody with minor injuries with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services and Air Services.

No members of the public or police were injured in the incident, and multiple charges are pending against both men.