Suspicious fire under investigation south of Edmonton
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 2:29PM MDT
RCMP are investigating a suspicious structure fire south of Edmonton on Monday, July 13, 2020. (Supplied)
EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating a suspicious fire in Leduc County early Monday morning.
Firefighters and RCMP responded to a structure fire in Silver Bear Estates, near Range Road 234 and Township Road 505, at approximately 4 a.m.
No one was injured in the fire, RCMP said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspicious fire is asked to call RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.