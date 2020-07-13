EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating a suspicious fire in Leduc County early Monday morning.

Firefighters and RCMP responded to a structure fire in Silver Bear Estates, near Range Road 234 and Township Road 505, at approximately 4 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, RCMP said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspicious fire is asked to call RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.