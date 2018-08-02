Canada’s newest ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) is introducing seven new routes to American destinations.

Edmontonians will see daily direct flights to Las Vegas starting October 11. There are also flights to Mesa, Arizona on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting October 27.

“Swoop's success in the Canadian ULCC space, combined with the evident success of ULCCs in the U.S., affirms that North American travellers are ready for an airline to open up the border to ultra-low-cost air travel,” Swoop President Steven Greenway said in a statement.

WestJet will stop offering those same direct services from Edmonton and will instead, introduce have to have a layover in Calgary.

But if passengers would like to fly direct, the airline is offering full refunds so they can purchase a new ticket with Swoop.

“We have been in touch with any guests that have been affected with this change and have rebooked them on the appropriate flights,” a spokesperson said in an email statement.

Swoop took off on June 20 as a subsidiary of WestJet.

It currently operates six aircraft and four more are expected to be added to their fleet in 2019.