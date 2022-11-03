'Systemic problems': Prison watchdog blasts Edmonton Institution
Three years after identifying "dysfunction" at the Edmonton Institution, Canada's prison watchdog is out with another bad review of the maximum-security facility.
Overpopulation, poor access to showers and staffing shortages were just some of the issues Dr. Ivan Zinger noted during a November 2021 visit to the facility on the northeast outskirts of the city.
"Some staff described the chain of command as 'broken.' The number of correctional officers on long-term leave was extremely concerning, indicative of a workplace in crisis," Zinger, Correctional Investigator of Canada, wrote in a recent annual report.
He also noted limited telephones and laundry facilities, a year-long waitlist for mental health services, no meaningful work opportunities and one video-visitation station for 258 prisoners.
“I wasn't necessarily surprised,” said Chris Hay, executive director of the John Howard Society of Alberta.
"99.99 per cent of people who go to jail are coming out..logically if you treat someone like an animal, they're going to come out like an animal."
The report also states that long-standing tensions and conflict between staff and management have resurfaced.
"We've been complaining about the situation that they described for several years now," said James Bloomfield with the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers.
A big part of the problem, he believes, is a lack of stable leadership and divisions in the workplace.
"That will result in different treatment towards the inmates because if we're demoralized as a group, we are now in a much different place than we would be if we were treated appropriately and acting as a team together," Bloomfield claimed.
Despite his concerns, Zinger concluded his report on a somewhat hopeful note.
"Though the situation at the Edmonton institution is still far from ideal and the systemic problems brought forward are far from resolved, the collaboration and responsiveness of the commissioner in trying to address office findings and concerns is encouraging," he wrote.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Corrections Canada for comment on this story.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Jeff Bezos' employees had to climb out window to reach bathroom when family was home, ex-housekeeper's lawsuit alleges
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.
Former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme among luminaries invested into Order of Canada
Former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme is among the luminaries invested into the Order of Canada.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
-
Eugenie Bouchard cancels National Bank Challenger appearance due to illness
Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the upcoming Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Thursday due to illness.
-
Citadel family faces stream of bylaw complaints after house fire
The night before the fire, the Marshes were a family of four – plus their six pets – and all together under one roof.
Saskatoon
-
Province launches first legal online gambling website
Legally regulated sports betting is now live in Saskatchewan.
-
'If you are a business owner, I suggest security': Prince Albert businesses bearing brunt of social issues
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
-
Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree
A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.
Regina
-
Ring Road crash leaves 1 dead, another injured: Regina police
One man is dead and an 18-year-old woman was injured following a crash on Ring Road Wednesday that closed the roadway for several hours.
-
'This time, it was our community': Melville looking to heal following homicide
The day following a homicide in the community of Melville, the city is looking to pick up the pieces and move on.
-
Parents rally for stronger school safety protocols in response to alleged threat made in Pilot Butte
Parents are calling for stronger safety protocols to be implemented at Pilot Butte School following an alleged threat from a student last month.
Atlantic
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
-
Striking school workers rally outside N.S. legislature as negotiations set to resume
About 350 striking workers from the South Shore and Annapolis Valley regional centres for education held a rally outside the Nova Scotia legislature Thursday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
Toronto
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
Montreal
-
Health officials urging Quebecers to stay home when sick, wear a mask
Quebec public health officials are recommending people reintroduce face masks into their routines when they are feeling unwell, as respiratory viruses — COVID-19 and others — are circulating in the community.
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy: hydroelectric project to replace diesel
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Now, for the first time in the region, construction is underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it's completed, it will replace diesel at the community's primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Man accused of hurling racial slurs at couple, assaulting CTV reporter facing charges
Criminal charges have been laid against a LaSalle man accused of hurling racial slurs against a couple and assaulting a CTV News reporter who later reported on the incident.
Ottawa
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Here are the plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards as CUPE begins strike action on Friday
Eight school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will close schools and shift to online learning on Friday as education workers begin job action.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Kitchener
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
WRPS investigating assault at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo regional police have released photos of an individual they are looking to identify following an assault at a Kitchener business.
-
EQAO results show Guelph and area students score higher than provincial average
Students in Guelph, Wellington County and Dufferin County are faring better on average when it comes to reading, writing and math.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Mattawa business owners feel targeted after rash of break-ins
Olivia and Gautam Sharma say they are feeling lost and frustrated as they struggle to deal with a rash of break-and-enters at their business, the Valois Motel and Restaurant.
-
Major employers in Chapleau have jobs to fill, town wants to increase population
Chapleau is a town with roots in Canadian history and played a part in building the country’s rail infrastructure.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
Group faces barriers hosting Accessible Sport Expo before CFL Western Final game
The CFL’s Western Final is still 10 days away but concerns are already growing about how game day traffic will impact people attending a different event on the University of Manitoba campus.
-
Manitoba makes largest individual seizure of contraband cigarettes
Manitoba’s Special Investigation Unit has made a significant seizure of contraband cigarettes in the province.
Vancouver
-
Trail network closed after 2 bear attacks in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is closing trails in a recreation area near its downtown after two bear attacks were reported there Thursday morning.
-
B.C. RCMP officer charged in connection with 2021 shooting
An RCMP officer working in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is facing criminal charges in connection with a 2021 shooting that left a suspect seriously injured.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in downtown Maple Ridge kills 68-year-old man
A 68-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly multi-vehicle crash in downtown Maple Ridge over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Tribes sandbagging flood-prone homes as atmospheric river approaches Vancouver Island
Cowichan Tribes members have spent much of the week filling and piling sandbags around their homes as Vancouver Island braces for the next atmospheric river approaching the region.
-
B.C. says old-growth logging at historic low, but conservation group calls finding a 'slap in the face'
The British Columbia government says old-growth logging has fallen to historic lows in the province, but one conservation group says the government continues to hide where that logging is happening. "The evidence out on the land obliterates the NDP's claims that it’s doing any better."
-
Youth flee from suspicious man at View Royal bus stop, RCMP investigating
West Shore RCMP are looking into a concerning incident that caused two girls to flee from a man who was waiting at a bus stop in View Royal, B.C., on Tuesday.