EDMONTON -- Police have charged two teenage boys after a Valley Zoo employee was hit by a car in the zoo parking lot earlier this month.

On the morning of Dec. 10, police responded to the parking lot, in the area of 133 Street and Buena Vista Road after getting a report about a hit-and-run.

Investigators received reports that a BMW sedan and a BMW SUV were stunting in the parking lot when the car hit the staff member.

The drivers of both the vehicles fled the scene.

Adam Fortier, the 26-year-old employee was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

A 16-year-old boy who was allegedly driving the sedan has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and hit-and-run causing bodily harm.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged with hit-and-run causing bodily harm and attempting to obstruct justice.

The teens cannot be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They are both expected to appear in court in the New Year.