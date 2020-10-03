A teenage girl is dead after an assault on Friday night. Police were called to 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road NW after a report of an assault.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a girl, whose age has not been released, with serious injuries. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The homicide section is looking to talk to any witnesses to the assault or anyone with information about the person or persons who were responsible for the assault.

No one is in custody at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Oct. 8.