

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





Janaya Chekowski-McKenzie was presented with her honorary diploma in front of an auditorium at M.E. LaZerte High School on Wednesday.

The 8-year-old girl, who is battling terminal brain cancer, stole the hearts of Edmontonians earlier this year.

"We found out about her cancer and [ever since] we've been doing things to check off her bucket list," Jenaya's mom, Amanda Chekowski, said. "So she went through all the grades and got to experience what junior high was like yesterday and what high school was like today."

One of those experiences meant Janaya was able to accomplish a goal that made her mom beam with pride: walking across the stage to receive a diploma.

"It's really nice to see her smile," Chekowski said.

Her walk across the stage came after a day packed with classes, sports and a trip to the cosmetology lab to get ready for her ceremony. She was helped along all day by volunteers who were happy to pitch in.

"The students of the school and the teachers being able to feel like they're part of something bigger than themselves and giving that opportunity to a child and her family, it's huge for everybody."