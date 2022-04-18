Texas-style barbecue restaurant to open Canada's first location in Edmonton
A Texas-style barbecue restaurant is opening in south Edmonton on Thursday.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit's location at 5125 Mullen Road NW will be the American chain's first restaurant in Canada, a company release said.
“We instantly fell in love with barbecue and more importantly the Dickey’s brand," said owner and operator Mohammed Hussain. "We are excited to bring tasty, Texas-style barbecue to Edmontonians and the community we call home."
The Edmonton location has a Halal menu including beef brisket and artisan beef sausage.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and sits approximately 44 guests.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit has locations in 44 U.S. states and was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list.
